Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,581. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

