Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $473.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

