Maxcoin (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $177,762.47 and $57.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,668.64 or 0.99892258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00193836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00117336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00188112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000194 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.