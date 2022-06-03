MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.