Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 510,239 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,000. Dorchester Minerals accounts for about 10.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.754 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

