Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 14,760 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

