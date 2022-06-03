Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.73. 439,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The company has a market capitalization of $518.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

