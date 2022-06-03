Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48. The firm has a market cap of $522.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.