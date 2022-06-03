MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Cut by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

