MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $203,307.65 and $771.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00041194 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,746,657 coins and its circulating supply is 161,444,729 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.