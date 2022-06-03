Michel Lagarde Sells 13,030 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Lagarde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $570.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

