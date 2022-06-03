MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 194,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVIS opened at $4.01 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

