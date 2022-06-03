MintMe.com Coin Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $20,097.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.65 or 0.05934715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00209716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.30 or 0.00650825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00615219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00072759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004336 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

