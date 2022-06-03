Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) versus Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Financial Contrast

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirion Technologies and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.86%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -32.49% -11.44% -4.99% Geospace Technologies -16.51% -10.03% -8.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Geospace Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $322.10 million 5.18 -$127.90 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $94.86 million 0.93 -$14.06 million ($1.08) -6.25

Geospace Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Geospace Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves and Internet of Things platform, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

