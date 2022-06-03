Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $54,347.77 and $26.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01065446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00411709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.