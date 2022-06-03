Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $4.87 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00016364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $20,209.89 and $25.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,153 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

