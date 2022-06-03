Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Mist (MIST) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $182,678.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,418.16 or 1.00001953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

