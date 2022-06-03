Mizuho Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $65.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

EQT stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EQT by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

