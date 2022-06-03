Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 43,089,635 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £9.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.
Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)
