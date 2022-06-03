Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.07.

MNTV opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.