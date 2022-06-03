monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.85 and last traded at $114.55. 5,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Get monday.com alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.