MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $279-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.04 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,540. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.15. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

