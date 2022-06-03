MONK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,738.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. MONK has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $70,738.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

