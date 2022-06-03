Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to report $430.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $429.52 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $14.08 on Tuesday, hitting $458.22. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,480. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.75 and its 200 day moving average is $453.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $333.44 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.