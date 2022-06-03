Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Moody’s worth $125,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $7.98 on Friday, hitting $285.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

