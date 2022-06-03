Morgan Stanley Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.97) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.31) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96). The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 534.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.71.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

