Morgan Stanley Cuts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $449.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $514.44.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $498.68 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

