Morgan Stanley Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. Eaton has a 52 week low of $130.43 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Eaton by 23.8% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Eaton by 112.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

