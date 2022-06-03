Morgan Stanley Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $149.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

