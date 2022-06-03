Morgan Stanley Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $137.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.15.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $213.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

