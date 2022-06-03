Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $224.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.