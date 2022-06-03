Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,152. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $199.24 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

