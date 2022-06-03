MovieBloc Price Up 7.9% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $73.41 million and $10.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

