MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

MP stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,201,016 shares worth $52,276,833. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

