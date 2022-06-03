Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.14. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 800 shares.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

