Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $54,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 12,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

