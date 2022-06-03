National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NA. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.19.

NA stock opened at C$97.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.71. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

