nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCNO opened at $36.69 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in nCino by 42.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.