nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NCNO opened at $36.69 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
