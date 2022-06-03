nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.34 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.42.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.