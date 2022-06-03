nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.34 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.42.
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares during the period.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
