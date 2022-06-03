NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of NCR worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 1,557.8% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 772,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NCR by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 716,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

