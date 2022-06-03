Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $45.44 million and $531,873.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.40 or 0.99943031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

