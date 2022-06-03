NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,632,000 after acquiring an additional 477,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $72.90 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

