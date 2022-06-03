NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 47,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,034,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

