Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Capital Research Global Investors’ 2nd Largest Position

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,966,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,184,727 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.5% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $15,643,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.92 on Friday, reaching $199.17. 156,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,114. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.45. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

