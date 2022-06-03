New BitShares (NBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.68 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $994.39 or 0.03357723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00426476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

