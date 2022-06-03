New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

