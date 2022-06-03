Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Nexi has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

