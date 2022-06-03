NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Grant Verstandig Buys 45,024 Shares of Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 45,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,595.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexImmune alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Grant Verstandig acquired 47,900 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,817.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08.

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.37.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NexImmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.