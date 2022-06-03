NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Grant Verstandig Buys 45,024 Shares of Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 45,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,595.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Grant Verstandig acquired 47,900 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,817.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25.
NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NexImmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
