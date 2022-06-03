NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh Sells 3,500 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.21 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

