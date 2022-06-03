NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 148692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

